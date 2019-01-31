Charities and good causes across Eastbourne invited to apply for up to £20,000 in funding

Charities and good causes are being encouraged to apply for funding of more than £3 million that has been raised by the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Applications are open from Wednesday (February 6) until February 20, where a whole host of good causes from social enterprises to voluntary groups and registered charities are eligible to apply for grants of between £500 and £20,000.

The financial support is available through three different trusts that are all funded entirely by players of People’s Postcode Lottery with the sole purpose of supporting people and their communities across Great Britain. Each trust supports projects focussed on specific themes:

· People’s Postcode Trust looks to fund projects that are aimed at promoting human rights, combatting discrimination and the prevention of poverty

· Postcode Community Trust supports initiatives working to improve the health and wellbeing of communities, including arts and physical recreation projects, as well as those with a focus on reducing isolation

· Postcode Local Trust want to hear from groups working on flood prevention measures and those looking to implement renewable energy strategies. They also want your application if you’re dedicated to improving outdoor space, whether that’s a play park, a skate park or even something else.

Sports groups for military veterans, counselling support services for young carers and accessible play parks are just a few examples of the more than 1,600 projects that were successful in their application and received funding in 2018. Local good causes are advised to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity by reading the short funding guides available and applying to the trust that best fits the aims of their project.

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said, “It’s not just players who win with People’s Postcode Lottery - over £3 million in grants will have a tremendous impact on the work that grass-roots community groups are doing all over Great Britain. With three trusts to apply to, a huge array of projects can benefit and I would urge all groups to take a look at the funding guides, see where their project best fits and apply.”

A minimum of 32% from every People’s Postcode Lottery ticket goes directly to good causes. To date, players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £382 million for more than 5,500 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

For more information, to view the funding guides and to apply please visit the trusts’ websites directly:

www.postcodetrust.org.uk www.postcodelocaltrust.org.uk www.postcodecommunitytrust.org.uk