Changes at Eastbourne’s Arndale car park after vehicle ploughs through barrier

The Arndale Centre car park has only one lane in use after a car smashed through the barrier yesterday (Tuesday).

According to the shopping centre, it is believed a driver went to pay for his ticket but accidentally pressed the accelerator and collided with the barrier and then a wall in Tideswell Road at around midday.

Photo by Ginny Sanderson SUS-180702-151309001

A spokesperson for the Arndale Centre said, “Eastbourne Arndale Centre car park is open for business as normal following an incident just before noon yesterday (Tuesday) when one of the exit barriers in Tideswell Road was damaged in a collision.

“The Arndale security team arrived at the scene immediately and the fire brigade and ambulance were called. The driver was taken to hospital but is not believed to have suffered any serious injury.

“The security team helped divert traffic leaving the car park and Susans Road was partially closed for about ten minutes to allow traffic to get through.

“The Arndale Centre car park is open with only one lane being used for exit until the damaged barrier is repaired.”