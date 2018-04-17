Celebrating 50 happy years

A couple from Old Town have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Patricia and Anthony Davies, known by friends and family as Pat and Tony, reached the milestone anniversary on March 30.

The couple, who live in Windmill Close, are well known in the town as the owners of local businesses Weald Mobility and Mobility Hire.

They celebrated their special day with family and friends at the Cumberland Hotel on Saturday night with a live Abba Tribute band and local DJ Paul Hillier.

They will also take a holiday to Jersey this month, which will give them a chance to reminisce, as they took their honeymoon there back in the 1960s.

In 1968 they benefitted from the tax break along with many other couples.

Mr and Mrs Davies were married at St John’s Church in Tunbridge Wells on March 30, 1968.

When asked the secret to a long and happy marriage, he couple said, “The secret to a happy married life is give and take and our regular weekend walks on the Cuckoo Trail.”

Mr and Mrs Davies are pictured above on their wedding day in 1968 outside St John’s Church and on the right at The Grand Hotel, in Eastbourne, where they are regular Friday night diners.