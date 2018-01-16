Cases of Alabama Rot confirmed in Sussex

Two cases of the deadly disease in dogs, Alabama Rot, have been confirmed in Sussex, according to a veterinary specialist.

Dogs walked in Petworth and Brighton were among the ten new UK cases confirmed by Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists.

A map of incidents shows a case this month of a dog that was walked in Petworth Park, Lord’s Piece, Sheep Downs (Petworth), Jubilee Fields in Billingshurst. Another case Brighton is dated to December.

Alabama rot, also known as CRGV (Cutaneous and Renal Glomerular Vasculopathy), is a potentially fatal disease which causes tiny blood clots to form in blood vessels of the skin and kidneys. This can result in kidney failure.

A guide for concerned dog owners on symptoms and a map of incidents is available at www.vets4pets.com/stop-alabama-rot