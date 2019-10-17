Car flips on roof in Upper Dicker collision

A car flipped onto its roof after a collision in Upper Dicker last night (Wednesday).

Camberlot Road was closed both ways due to the incident, which happened at about 7pm.

Photo by Dan Jessup SUS-191017-093411001

Emergency services including a fire engine, police, and ambulances were sent to the scene – reportedly involving one vehicle.

The ambulance service said two patients were treated at the scene, with one suffering a suspected neck injury and the other with cuts and bruises.

One or both were taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital for further treatment, SECAmb (South East Coast Ambulance Service) said.

Elsewhere police closed the A22 Diplocks roundabout due to an oil spill towards South Road, heading towards Polegate.