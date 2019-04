A vehicle is reported to have overturned in a collision in Eastbourne this afternoon (April 12).

Emergency services were sent to the scene in A2270 Willingdon Road at the junction with Eldon Road, just before 3pm.

Photo by Dan Jessup

SECAmb (South East Coast Ambulance Service) said the driver was assisted from the car and assessed on scene but “emerged uninjured”.

The road was reported as partially closed both ways south of Rodmill Drive.

Photos by Dan Jessup.