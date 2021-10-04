Car collides with building in Eastbourne
Emergency services were called to an incident involving two cars in Eastbourne this afternoon.
Monday, 4th October 2021, 4:38 pm
East Sussex Fire & Rescue were called to attend the incident in Tideswell Road at 2.55pm today (Monday, October 4).
A spokesperson for the service said, “Firefighters from Eastbourne and Lewes attended together with our Technical Rescue Unit.
“On arrival, firefighters found that one car had hit a building and the other car had hit a wall.
“One person was handed over to the care of South East Coast Ambulance.”
The service said building control are currently on scene assessing the situation.