Car collides with building in Eastbourne

East Sussex Fire & Rescue were called to attend the incident in Tideswell Road at 2.55pm today (Monday, October 4).

A spokesperson for the service said, “Firefighters from Eastbourne and Lewes attended together with our Technical Rescue Unit.

“On arrival, firefighters found that one car had hit a building and the other car had hit a wall.

Tideswell Road incident. Photo from Dan Jessup. SUS-210410-161929001

“One person was handed over to the care of South East Coast Ambulance.”

The service said building control are currently on scene assessing the situation.

Tideswell Road incident. Photo from Dan Jessup. SUS-210410-161824001

Tideswell Road incident. Photo from Dan Jessup. SUS-210410-161845001