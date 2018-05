Students and staff at Sussex Downs College held a cake sale and raffle in the Tyler House Common Room at the Eastbourne campus on Tuesday and raised £1,116.61 for You Raise Me Up.

The Willingdon charity provides practical, emotional and financial support to families who lose a child unexpectedly. The charity’s Leesa Pattison is pictured.

You Raise me Up Charity at Sussex Downs College (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180523-101609008

You Raise me Up Charity at Sussex Downs College - Kathy Cudal (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180523-101536008

You Raise me Up Charity at Sussex Downs College - Jeanette Beckworth, Lesley Powell-Cullingford and Rosanna Boulton (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180523-101631008

You Raise me Up Charity at Sussex Downs College - Emily Graham (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180523-101558008