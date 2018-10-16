Busy Eastbourne town centre road to close for eight months

A major town centre road is set to close for up to eight months.

Cornfield Road will be closed as of Monday, October 22.

Signs in the town centre say, “Cornfield Road closed from 22/10/18 for up to eight months. Follow diversion for Lushington Road and Hyde Gardens.”

The news may come as a blow to motorists, who have put up with roadworks in the town centre for months.

But it is part of the town centre improvement scheme to transform the area.

The scheme, a joint project between East Sussex County Council and Eastbourne Borough Council, is aimed at modernising the town centre, improving pedestrian conditions and attracting more visitors.

It will include the installation of new bus lanes, bus shelters, a high-quality granite road surface and new paving, seating and landscaping in Terminus Road, Cornfield Road and Gildredge Road.

Read more about the scheme at www.eastsussexhighways.com