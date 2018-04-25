Lighting upgrade offers a host of benefits!

CDS Electrical recently carried out a lighting upgrade to the offices at the Edeal Business Centre in Polegate to improve their existing lighting.

The replacement of their existing lighting to LED equivalents brings in a host of benefits.

Corin Dudley of CDS said “LED lights are highly efficient; using approximately 75% less energy and lasting approximately 25 times longer than their incandescent predecessors. Because of this, they are far cheaper to operate, and are far less harmful to the environment. At Edeal, we replaced a total of 20 recessed spot lights with their modern LED equivalents and this will bring in a saving of approximately £69 per year. An incredible 72% saving. In addition, the replacement of 42 CAT 2 tile lights with their modern LED equivalents, will bring in a saving of approximately £458 per year. A comfortable 57% saving”.

*Figures based on current pricing of 11.6p per kWh of energy used.

Corin continued “Upgrading the lighting within your premises to their modern-day equivalents can be the easiest and most cost-effective way to reduce your energy consumption and electricity bill. Traditional tungsten and halogen incandescent lighting is expensive to operate, and the lamps will often need replacing. Most modern LED lamps offer a life expectancy of up to 30 years”.

CDS Electrical are highly proficient in lighting upgrades and can advise on the best solution to ensure your premises are lit correctly whilst allocating substantial cost savings. They ensure there are no areas left where it is too dark, and no areas where the lighting is too bright.

For more information or to arrange for a free consultation and quotation, please call CDS Electrical on 01323 734162.

Edeal successfully applied for a grant from Locase and the Green Growth Platform to cover the cost of the lighting upgrade. The grant covered 40% of the overall cost. For more information on these grants please call 01273 641949.