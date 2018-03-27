Burger chain pulls out of Arndale scheme

One of the new restaurants due to open in the new Arndale Centre has pulled out amid a cash crisis.

Troubled burger restaurant chain Byron was due to open in the new extension later this year, but in January announced it was closing some eateries and agreed to a restructuring, known as a company voluntary arrangement.

It was to have joined Carluccio’s, Wagamama, Frankie & Benny’s and Nando’s in the new extension.

Neil Crawford, the head of retail and leisure development behind the multi-million pound regeneration of the shopping centre, confirmed that Byron would not be opening in the new extension.

He said, “This is nothing to do with Eastbourne specifically but sadly, because of a nationwide issue with the chain which could lead to the closure of many of its restaurants.

“We are already under offer to another operator and expect to announce the new letting shortly.”