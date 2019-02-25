The start of the Brighton half marathon, which is now in its 29th year. Photograph: The Grand Brighton Half Marathon

Brighton Half Marathon 2019 in pictures

Close to 8,000 runners took part in the Brighton Half Marathon yesterday morning (February 24).

The 13.1-miler, now in its 29th year, is organised by charity Sussex Beacon, which provides support and care for those living with HIV.

The wheelchair race starts. Photograph: The Grand Brighton Half Marathon
The start of the Brighton Half Marathon. Photograph: The Grand Brighton Half Marathon
The start of the 13.1-miler. Photograph: The Grand Brighton Half Marathon
Photograph: The Grand Brighton Half Marathon
