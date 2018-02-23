BREAKING NEWS: Boy stabbed in Hampden Park

Police have been called to a stabbing in Hampden Park this afternoon (Friday).

Officers responding to reports of a male stabbed in Holly Place were confronted by a suspect with a knife, according to inspector Mark Rosser.

Police at the scene

The inspector added the suspect, also a male, was tasered and is now in custody. He also said it was not a ‘random attack’.

Sussex Police say the incident involved two boys who are known to each other and the victim has been taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

According to witnesses an air ambulance landed in the grounds of Oakwood School at around 1.45pm this afternoon.

A Sussex Police spokesperson asked members of the public to stay away from the scene as officers continue to investigate.

Air ambulance in Hampden Park

Any witnesses should call us on 101, quoting serial 633 of 23/02.

There are no further details at this stage.