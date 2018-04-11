BREAKING: Man dies after being crushed by car in Hailsham

A 21-year-old man has died after being crushed by a car in Hailsham.

Police say the man, from Pevensey Bay, had been trying to remove an engine from a BMW car in a field off Station Road.

Photo by Dan Jessup

But a jack used to support the vehicle collapsed, trapping the man beneath it.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, attended the incident at Downash, shortly before 6pm on Wednesday (April 11) but were sadly unable to save him.

Sussex Police say there were no suspicious circumstances. The coroner for East Sussex has been informed.