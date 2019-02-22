Break-in at Eastbourne Tesco

Burglars smashed their way in to an Eastbourne Tesco in the early hours of this morning (February 22)

Two men were reported to have broken in to the Tesco Express in Seaside Road at around 5am.

They entered by breaking the window and, once inside, stole bottles of alcohol before fleeing – according to police.

Officers attended the scene and conducted a search but the suspects were not found.

If anyone witnessed the break-in or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at this time you can report online or call 101 quoting 148 of 22/02.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.