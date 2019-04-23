Boy rushed to hospital after Eastbourne ‘hot tub’ incident

Emergency services were called to an address in Hampden Park on Easter Monday.

Police said they received a report of a 12-year-old boy in difficulty in a hot tub in Brodrick Road at about 4.53pm.

Paramedics and police rushed to the scene and an air ambulance was also scrambled.

A spokesperson at SeCamb said crews were called to a private address so would be unable to release any details.

A police spokesperson said the boy was taken to Kings College Hospital in London with bruising to the chest.

Photo by Jim Slater.