Body found on Eastbourne beach remains unidentified

A body found on an Eastbourne beach earlier this year has still not been identified.

Police are appealing for help to identify the man after his body was discovered by a woman walking her dog at Cow Gap on Monday, August 19.

Extensive enquiries and a post mortem examination have failed to cast further light on who the man might be, and officers say they are anxious to speak to anyone who may be able to help.

East Sussex coroner’s officer Sarah Cockram said, “We are appealing for anyone who might recognise the man from his description to get in touch as soon as possible so that his family can be told of his death.”

Police say the man had a Mediterranean or Middle Eastern appearance, and was thought to be in his 30s. He had brown eyes, a full black beard and short black hair. He was 5ft 7ins (175cm) tall.

When found, he was wearing black trainer socks with an orange trim, a black shoe or boot, size nine (European 42), with a steel toe cap, and had a green material bracelet on his wrist.

Anyone able to assist is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 796 of 19/08.