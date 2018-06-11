Body found in Eastbourne woods believed to be missing man

A body found in Eastbourne today (Monday) is believed to be that of a missing man.

Police say he is believed to be Paul Punyer, from Langney.

The 52-year-old was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon (June 6) after he failed to report for work, Sussex Police said.

A member of the public called police at 1.54pm to report a body had been found in woodland at Beachy Brow, near the junction of Peppercombe Road and Cherry Garden Road.

Although not yet formally identified, the dead man is sadly thought to be Paul.

Next of kin have been advised.

There were no suspicious circumstances and the coroner for East Sussex has been informed.