Firefighters are currently at the scene of a blaze at a house in Eastbourne.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service say three fire engines from Eastbourne and Pevensey were called shortly after 2pm to reports of a fire in the bedroom of a house in Edmund Close, off Harold Drive, on the Kingsmere estate.

Fire in Edmund Close, Eastbourne SUS-181004-145213001

Initially it was thought people may have been trapped in the building, but all the occupants have been accounted for and are out of the building.

Photos by Dan Jessup.