Biggest ever beach clean planned for Eastbourne seafront

Eastbourne’s biggest ever spring beach clean is taking place this weekend.

A number of community groups – including Eastbourne Friends of the Earth, the Marine Conservation Society, Surfers Against Sewage, Sea Shepherd, Mucky Mermaids, and Survival Equals Action – have joined forces to organise the event and are calling for volunteers to get stuck in.

The event takes place from 10am on Saturday (March 24) and 11am on Sunday (March 25).

Anyone interested is encouraged to come along in an effort to attain the Plastic Free Eastbourne accreditation for the town.

Participants are asked to bring their own litter pickers and protective gloves if possible – but if not equipment will be provided.

The town’s MP, Stephen Lloyd, will be taking part and so will a number of the town’s councillors and the Mayor.

On Saturday volunteers should join in between Holywell Tea Chalet and the pier, and on Sunday between Sovereign Harbour and pier.