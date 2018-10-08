Bear Grylls’ Celebrity Island star to take a bite out of Eastbourne

A celeb who was bitten by a shark on Bear Grylls’ The Island is hoped to live to tell the tale to the people of Eastbourne.

In his first public appearance after the popular television show wraps up, Pete Wicks will be hosting Embassy’s Saturday night (Lost Vegas) on Saturday, November 10.

Pete Wicks first rose to fame through Towie, photo provided by Embassy

The series of the Island which Wicks – known as ‘The Pirate’ – is currently on is due to finish the week before.

Wicks rose to fame through reality television show Towie (The Only Way is Essex).

Viewers were shocked when he was bitten on the finger by a nurse shark in an episode of the survival show aired on Sunday (October 7).

The baby shark, said to be around one metre long, attacked when Wicks tried to cut it out of the fishing net it had been caught in.

It latched on to his finger and refused to let go but was eventually killed and eaten for dinner.

To find out more about the Eastbourne event, visit www.embassyeastbourne.co.uk