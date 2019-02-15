Appeal for foster carers to give a child a home

A worldwide celebration of children and young people who have experience in care will be marked in East Sussex with a call for more carers.

East Sussex County Council’s fostering service is using Care Day on February 15 to encourage families and individuals to consider giving a loving home to a child in need.

Terri and Anne are friends who share responsibility for fostering at their Eastbourne home after transferring from an independent agency.

“I think the best bits about fostering are seeing some progress in the child,” said Anne. “From probably being an angry little person, to settling down and progressing through school, and having a good outcome.

“We had a little boy who was very angry at being in care and he actually came to see us and he was at university and he’s done extremely well.”

The friends say transferring to East Sussex has enabled them to help more children, and they praised the training and support they receive from the local authority.

Call 01323 464129 or text FOSTER to talk to a member of the team about fostering, or call 01424 726155 or text SUPPORT to 80011 to talk about supported lodgings.

Or speak to a team member by visiting the fostering and supported lodgings information van. A timetable of stops can be found at www.eastsussex.gov.uk/fostering and www.eastsussex.gov.uk/supportedlodgings