Another cliff warning from Birling Gap Coastguard

It has shared this photo on its Facebook page ‘to serve as a reminder as to why it asks people to stay away from cliff edges and bases’.

A spokesman added: “This huge missing section has cut right into the old path to the east of Belle tout lighthouse.

“As you can see by the photo, collapses can happen a fair way in from the actual edge.

Birling Gap Coastguard has issued another safety warning to visitors

“Please, please, please stay away from the edge.