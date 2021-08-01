Another cliff warning from Birling Gap Coastguard
Birling Gap Coastguard has issued another safety warning to visitors.
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 3:16 pm
It has shared this photo on its Facebook page ‘to serve as a reminder as to why it asks people to stay away from cliff edges and bases’.
A spokesman added: “This huge missing section has cut right into the old path to the east of Belle tout lighthouse.
“As you can see by the photo, collapses can happen a fair way in from the actual edge.
“Please, please, please stay away from the edge.
“In a coastal emergency dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”