Annual walk to Beachy Head Lighthouse

Hundreds of people are expected to take part in the annual walk out to Beachy Head Lighthouse tomorrow (Saturday August 11).

The Lighthouse Challenge, organised by the Rotary Club of Eastbourne AM with Save the Stripes and the Eastbourne Herald, will see walkers taking advantage of the low spring tide to walk to the iconic tower and back again before the tide turns. Registration is from 4pm by Bede’s School. Entry on the day is £7 for adults and £3.50 for children. All entry fees will go to the fund to keep the lighthouse painted and other local charities supported by Rotary.

To register in advance visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/beachy-head-lighthouse-walk-2018-tickets-42845202153