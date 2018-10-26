Airbourne cheques handed over to charities and causes

Local charities and good causes have benefitted from more than £84,000 of donations from Airbourne since 2009.

This incredible figure now includes 30 percent of the huge total of £27,953.61 raised at this year show.

Whether it was by putting money into one of the collection buckets or donating online, the kind generosity of visitors, residents and supporters to this year’s event helped raise an amazing £2,795.36 each for Charlie’s Challenge, Citizens Advice Bureau and Chestnut Tree House.

Coordinated by Steve Newman, Mike Barlow and Robin White the bucket collections throughout the show were also supported by the Rotary Clubs of Sovereign Harbour and Hailsham, whose members played a key role in ensuring visitors to the airshow dug deep and donated.

Donations not only help support the valuable work of local good causes but also help secure the future of Airbourne with 70 per cent of all money donated going towards maintaining its vibrant flying programme and ensuring it can remain a free event.

Representatives from this year’s charities were presented with their cheques at a special thank you event on 17 October, hosted by the leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, Cllr David Tutt and members of the Airshow Project Board, thanking volunteers for their support.

Cllr David Tutt said “We’d like to extend our thanks to everyone who volunteered or donated money at this year’s Airbourne.

“The fantastic amount raised this year, shows just how a little really does go a long way to helping our local charities and good causes.

“What’s even more impressive is the amount that our generous visitors and residents have donated over the last nine years.

“We’ve seen first-hand just how this money makes a massive difference to the charities we’ve supported and also how it helps to keep our award-winning airshow flying high for the future.”

Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow returns next year from August 15 to 18. Visit www.EastbourneAirshow.co.uk to find out more or volunteer as a bucket collector.