Air ambulance lands on Eastbourne field

According to an eye witness, an air ambulance has landed on Five Acres field.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews are assisting at the scene of an incident on Hammonds Drive.

Traffic congestion on A259 Seaside around A2290 Lottbridge Drove (Seaside Roundabout).

Emergency services pictured at the scene. Photo: Dan Jessup

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.

Updates to follow and when we get them.