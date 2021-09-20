Air ambulance lands in Eastbourne park
An air ambulance landed in a park in Eastbourne on the weekend.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 10:28 am
According to an eye-witness, the helicopter was seen in Whitley Recreation Ground off Seaside at around 9.30pm on Saturday, September 18.
The eye-witness also said ‘a number’ of ambulance vehicles were seen in the area along with police.
A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson said, “The air ambulance landed to assist us at a call to a nearby private address.”
Sussex Police has been contacted for more information.