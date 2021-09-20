Air ambulance lands in Eastbourne park

An air ambulance landed in a park in Eastbourne on the weekend.

According to an eye-witness, the helicopter was seen in Whitley Recreation Ground off Seaside at around 9.30pm on Saturday, September 18.

The eye-witness also said ‘a number’ of ambulance vehicles were seen in the area along with police.

The air ambulance in Whitley Recreation Ground, Eastbourne. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-210920-102314001

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson said, “The air ambulance landed to assist us at a call to a nearby private address.”