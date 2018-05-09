Activities co-ordinator wins award for her enthusiasm

An activities co-ordinator at an Eastbourne care home has won a national award.

Tracey Wenham, from Eastbourne’s Sovereign Lodge care home, has been announced as the winner of the Making a Difference award at the inaugural Healthcare Homes Group Star Awards, which took place at a gala reception at Hanbury Manor in Hertfordshire.

The awards were launched to recognise residential carers, domiciliary carers and staff that go above and beyond, as part of their working roles at the Healthcare Homes Group, which is made up of 37 residential and nursing homes, plus 16 homecare branches. In total, ten awards were presented.

Tracey has worked across all departments within the home since joining in 2012. She is currently the full-time activities co-ordinator, but has also recently signed up to undertake the health care practitioner initiative to be able to support the nursing team, while developing her own skills.

The judges were impressed with Tracey’s energetic, enthusiastic nature and her determination to share her cheerfulness and put a smile on all the residents’ faces with her optimistic approach to life.

Gordon Cochrane, CEO of Healthcare Homes Group, said, “The whole process of judging our very first Star Awards has made me extremely proud.

“I am in no doubt that across our group, we have a fantastic team of people who really care.

“Whether it’s the carers on the frontline in our homes or those going to our client’s homes, through to the individuals who work behind the scenes to make everything possible.

“It was very difficult shortlisting all the nominated candidates, however we are delighted to announce the overall winners and send our sincere congratulations to everyone involved.”

Helen Gidlow, the group’s chief operating officer, said, “It is quite clear that Tracey is always thinking about the home and her residents and constantly going the extra mile to ensure their happiness – she brings her energy, compassion and enthusiasm to the home every day and it is this very reason why the judges selected her for this fantastic award.”