Wind surfer found after sea rescue

The coastguard helicopter and emergency services were called into action on Sunday evening when a wind surfer got into trouble off the coast of Norman’s Bay.

Coastguards, lifeboat crews and ambulance staff were sent to the beach after the alarm was raised at 5.30pm.

The wind surfer, believed to be a man who was not local, was found clinging to his board after an extensive search.

A coastguard spokesperson at Bexhill said, “We were tasked to reports of a kite surfer or wind surfer in difficulty off the coast of Norman’s Bay.

“After an extensive search by both coastguard officers and RNLI Eastbourne‘s inshore lifeboat, the casualty was located and once ashore he was passed into the care of paramedics.

“Also in attendance were Hastings coastguard rescue team and our rescue helipcopter Rescue 163 from Lydd.”

Photos by Pete Abel.