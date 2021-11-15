New non-stop route to Thailand launched from Gatwick Airport

With searches for holidays to Thailand increasing by 112 per cent since the lifting of travel restrictions for UK travellers, Scoot’s entry on this popular leisure route comes hot on the heels of the borders reopening between the UK and Thailand, enabling travel without quarantine at either end.

The new service will commence with flights from December 16. This will be followed by three-time weekly scheduled seasonal services from March 2022, with a further review and potential increase in frequency based on demand and regulatory approval.

All services will be operated by Scoot’s widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliners offering both Economy and ScootPlus cabins, sporting features such as inflight Wi-Fi and the ability to upgrade to Scoot Plus or to Scoot-in-Silence – Scoot’s offering of a quiet-zone.

Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA) that was recently named the World’s Best Long Haul Low-Cost Airline by SkyTrax, has announced its first UK route - the only low-cost non-stop flight service between London’s Gatwick Airport and Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport

To celebrate the launch, Scoot has released attractive fares to Bangkok starting from GBP 170 one-way on Economy, inclusive of taxes.

Mr. Campbell Wilson, Scoot’s chief executive officer, said, “The progressive relaxation of border restrictions presents new opportunities for airlines and travellers alike. Scoot is excited to add flights between London Gatwick and Bangkok to our network, offering our unique combination of great value and great experience with a touch of Scootitude.

"Scoot empowers travellers to customise their flight experience as they prefer, whether it be with extra legroom, checked baggage, 10kg free cabin baggage allowance, inflight Wi-Fi, tasty meals, Scoot-in-Silence or just enjoy an unbeatable airfare.

"With Gatwick being a 30 minute rail journey to central London, and Bangkok the main city and travel hub of Thailand, there is no better opportunity to reignite your wanderlust with Scoot’s new service."

Scoot was the first low-cost carrier in the world to be awarded both the highest health safety ratings by Skytrax and APEX/SimpliFlying for its measures to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew, and was the first low-cost carrier in the world to operate flights with fully-vaccinated crew.

Amidst rapidly evolving travel measures, Scoot delivers further peace of mind by offering customers the flexibility of a free one-time date change.

Mr. Stewart Wingate, Gatwick Airport’s chief executive officer, said: "We are delighted to welcome Scoot to Gatwick Airport. It’s a really positive sign that, as we continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic across the world, we are able to welcome a new airline and long-haul route to Gatwick.

"This exciting new venture from Scoot will enable people across London and the South East to connect more easily with the beautiful destination of Thailand and, beyond that, Singapore and the rest of Asia, providing more opportunities for holidays, business and to visit family and friends.”

With the addition of London, Scoot will serve over 30 destinations in December 2021 as it progressively builds back to its pre-COVID coverage of 68 cities.

Travellers on Scoot, being part of the Singapore Airlines Group, can earn and redeem KrisFlyer loyalty points on their journey.