These are the takeaways in Eastbourne that have been given a five-star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency. A five-star rating means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.
View more
These are the 36 takeaways in Eastbourne with a five-star food hygiene rating
These are the takeaways in Eastbourne that have been given a five-star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency. A five-star rating means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.