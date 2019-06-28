These are the 36 takeaways in Eastbourne with a five-star food hygiene rating

These are the takeaways in Eastbourne that have been given a five-star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency. A five-star rating means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

1. A Yummy Pizza 85 Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, BN21 3RR. Rated 5 on 22-Dec-2017. Google other Buy a Photo

2. Alibaba 33 Seaside Road, Eastbourne, BN21 3PP. Rated 5 on 28-Sep-2016. Google other Buy a Photo

3. Bodrum Kebab & Pizza 2 Elm Grove, Eastbourne, BN22 9NW. Rated 5 on 6-Sep-2017. Google other Buy a Photo

4. Bombay Stop 129 Seaside, Eastbourne, BN22 7NN. Rated 5 on 9-Mar-2017. Google other Buy a Photo

View more