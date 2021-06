PICTURES: 17 places to watch the Euros in Eastbourne

DVSA to step up roadside safety checks on caravans and trailers

News you can trust since 1865

Enjoying the weather in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210806-092504001

Enjoying the weather in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210806-092311001

Enjoying the weather in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210806-092408001

Enjoying the weather in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210806-092419001