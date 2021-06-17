EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Andy Murray of Great Britain signs fans autographs after a practice session during day one of the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park on June 24, 2019 in Eastbourne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

NOSTALGIA: 50 photos of Eastbourne international tennis tournaments from 2007

The Eastbourne Viking Tennis Tournament kicks off in Eastbourne this week with only a handful of spectators allowed in due to the current Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. If you are missing the action, we have been looking through the archives and uncovered some great pictures of previous tournaments with some familiar faces taking part including Martina Navratilova, Andy Murray and Johanna Konta and some great crowd shots.

By AnneMarie Field
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 12:41 pm

1. International Women`s Tennis - Singles Final - Anastasia MYSKINA (RUS) vs Justine HENIN-HARDENNE (BEL) - Hastings Direct International Championships - Fri 23 Jun 2006 - Devonshire Park - Eastbourne

Martina Navratilova receives a special gift from the Mayor of EastbourneInternational Women`s Tennis - Doubles Final Liezel Huber and Martina Navratilova v Svetlana Kuznetsova and Amelie Mauresmo Hastings Direct International ChampionshipsFri 23 Jun 2006 - Devonshire Park - Eastbourne (C) CameraSport43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PGTel: +44 (0) 116 277 [email protected] MAYOAK0003460343

Tennis cocktails named after winners of the past. Andy Hickling - Hudsons wine bar, Olly Mc Tear - The Grand Hotal cocktail bar MAYOAK0003469599

Ball girls and boys

Sue Barker and a film crew at Eastbourne tennis tournament

