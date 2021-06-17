NOSTALGIA: 50 photos of Eastbourne international tennis tournaments from 2007
The Eastbourne Viking Tennis Tournament kicks off in Eastbourne this week with only a handful of spectators allowed in due to the current Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. If you are missing the action, we have been looking through the archives and uncovered some great pictures of previous tournaments with some familiar faces taking part including Martina Navratilova, Andy Murray and Johanna Konta and some great crowd shots.
