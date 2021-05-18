Number of people searching for work in Eastbourne has doubled since last year

In the new figures from the Office of National Statistics it was revealed that in April, 4,581 people in Eastbourne were claiming unemployment-related benefits and searching for work – this is more than double the same time last year, which stood at 2,288.

There was also another rise in the number of people claiming Universal Credit between March and April in Eastbourne.

April’s figures were 11,663 compared to 11,550 in March.

Eastbourne employment news

This comes as the UK continues to move back to normality through the government’s road map out of lockdown.

Now Eastbourne’s tourist and hospitality industry can resume, and lots of people can go back to work.

The south east has the highest employment rates compared to all other regions in the UK – 78.5 per cent.

There has been a drop in the number of people unemployed in the south east, which now stands at 164,000 people.

Minister for employment Mims Davies MP, said, “A continued fall in unemployment, a further rise in vacancies, and growth in the employment rate is welcome news as we continue on our road map to recovery.