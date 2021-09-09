More than 10,000 Eastbourne families will be hit by Universal Credit cut, new study reveals

As many as 10,610 families will be affected by the £20-per-week cut according to a report from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

The £20 uplift was introduced in April 2020 at the start of the covid pandemic, but is to be removed at the end of this month.

The foundation estimates that the Universal Credit cut alone could force 500,000 people nationwide, almost half of them children, into poverty.

£20 Universal Credit cut

The breakdown shows that some 10,610 families in Eastbourne will be harmed by the cut, with 5,400 of these families including children.