Eastbourne gets a share of £500 million government support fund

Vulnerable households in Eastbourne will be able to access support from a new government support fund.

A £500 million Household Support Fund is being made available to councils from next month to help vulnerable households and individuals through the winter.

Vulnerable households will be able to access the support to help them with essentials such as food and utility bills over the coming months as the country continues its recovery from the pandemic.

Household Support Fund

Thérèse Coffey, secretary of state for work and pensions, said, “Over the last year, we have helped millions of people provide for their families. Many are now back on their feet but we know that some may still need further support.

“Our targeted Household Support Fund is here to help those vulnerable households with essential costs as we push through the last stages of our recovery from the pandemic.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said, “Everyone should be able to afford the essentials, and we are committed to ensuring that is the case.

“Our new Household Support Fund will provide a lifeline for those at risk of struggling to keep up with their bills over the winter, adding to the support the government is already providing to help people with the cost of living.”

This new fund will run over winter and those in need of support should contact their local council who will help them access the fund.

In response to the news the MP for Eastbourne Caroline Ansell said she is ‘really pleased’ the Chancellor has put the fund in place.

She said, “It will help those who are most vulnerable over the coming months,”

This announcement comes as the £20 Universal Credit uplift and furlough comes to an end.

Although Mrs Ansell said she ‘would have preferred’ the Universal Credit uplift to remain, she said, “I know the government always considered it a temporary measure that had already been extended, so I pushed for this support.

“It will make a big difference to those who will need help as the uplift and furlough ends and many families face increased fuel costs.”