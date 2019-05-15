Mass cycle ride on Eastbourne seafront next month

A mass cycle ride and march along the prom is taking place along Eastbourne seafront on Sunday June 9 as part of the latest call for a safe cycle route.

Bespoke Cycle Group and Parents for Future Eastbourne have organised the event which starts at 11am and will move from the Wish Tower to Fisherman’s Green.

Cyclists are asked to meet outside the Towner Art Gallery at 11am and depart at 11.30am cycling along the seafront to the Pavilion Gardens.

Felicity Goodson from bespoke said, “Eastbourne is practically the only British seaside town without a safe family-friendly seafront cycleway.”

Campaigners are angry that despite thousands of people backing a cycle path along the seafront and money being spent on a feasibility study, a by-law which banned cycling has still not been lifted.

Felicity said, “We are hoping lots of people of all ages will turn out and either cycle with us or march along the prom.”