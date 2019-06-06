It’s a gaggle of geese! Take a gander at this week’s selection of readers’ pictures in Eastbourne
A gaggle of geese, a curious damselfly and a male woodpecker feeding his young... wildlife in all its variety features in this week’s selection of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures.
There’s even a holly blue butterfly. If you have a picture you would like to share with us, please email it as a JPEG to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk, telling us a little about the photograph and the type of camera used.
Tracy Owen went fishing at the mushroom farm off the Ersham Road and snapped this row of geese with a Panasonic Lumix TZ60 Digital compact camera. SUS-190606-095448001
John Lee, of Firwood Close, took this photograph of a halo round the sun from his back garden on June 2 at 1pm. "Is it only on a Sunday the sun has a halo?" he said. Sun halos are caused by ice crystals in the upper atmospher, which refract the light. SUS-190606-095415001