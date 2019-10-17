Is this Eastbourne’s most handsome duck? Mallard’s resplendent plumage, pier against a stormy sky and more of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures

A sunbeam illuminating the pier in the midst of a stormy, rainy grey sky, a selection of autumnal scenes and a rather handsome mallard duck - here’s the latest round up of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures.

If you have a photograph you would like to share with us, please send it as a JPEG to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk, telling us a little about the picture and the type of camera/phone it was taken on.

"Often overlooked - the male mallard duck has such beautiful colours after his moult," said Derek A Briggs, who snapped this handsome chap in Hampden Park with a Nikon Z6 mirrorless camera. SUS-191017-101159001 Derek A Briggs Buy a Photo

Anne Norton captured this splash of autumn colour in Princes Park with an iPhone. SUS-191017-101209001 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Spiny conkers by a red telephone box - this autumnal shot was taken by Karen Bailey. SUS-191017-101219001 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

A painted lady butterfly basks in the sun on a beautiful autumn day. Picture by Alison Cushing. SUS-191017-101251001 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

