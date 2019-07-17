Incident in Pevensey Bay

Homes in Pevensey Bay have been evacuated this morning (Wednesday) following the discovery of an unexploded Second World War device.

The device is believed to have been discovered in a chalet in South Close on the Beachlands estate.

Police. Pic Steve Robards SR1817981 SUS-190328-085304001

Sussex Police says a small number of homes in the vicinity have been evacuated as a safety precaution.

The bomb disposal unit has also been sent a photograph of the device to see if they need to be called in.

A police spokesperson said, “At 9.45am on Wednesday police received a report that a foot long cylindrical object, thought to be a World War II explosive or training device, was at a house in South Close, Pevensey Bay.

“A 50-metre cordon was set up and a small number of houses immediately adjacent were evacuated purely as a precaution to ensure the public remain safe.

“Military Ordnance Disposal experts (EOD) have been consulted about the next steps to be taken.”