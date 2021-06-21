Occupying a prime central position, situated at the top of one of Rye’s wonderful cobblestone streets, The First House is a handsome, predominantly Georgian home was built by Thomas Lamb in 1789. This elegant four-bedroom property has been the subject of an extensive two-year renovation and refurbishment programme, with the emphasis on quality and attention to detail, including a dual-aspect drawing room with interconnecting stud; a light and airy kitchen/dining room with underfloor heating; a utility room; a 26ft cellar; four double bedrooms; a stylish bathroom and shower room; and a roof terrace. There are also splendid views down West Street to the open countryside beyond Rye while. Outside, electric gates open to a parking area for three cars and there is delightful walled courtyard garden designed by Chelsea gold medallist Tina Vallis. Take a look through the photos of The First House below – on the market for £1,850,000 with Savills on Zoopla.