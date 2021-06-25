Tall Trees is a stunning six-bedroom home in Angmering

See inside Sussex’s most expensive home on Zoopla

A stunning six-bed home Sussex is on the market for £10million.

By Sam Woodman
Friday, 25th June 2021, 2:57 pm

Tall Trees was completed in 2013 and boasts a reception hall, drawing room, dining room, library, cinema room, study, a large open-plan kitchen/breakfast/family room and indoor swimming.

And at £10million, the property – in Angmering, near Worthing is the most expensive home in Sussex on Zoopla.

Outside there is a courtyard, alled garden, formal gardens and a hard tennis court, as well as a summer house, gardener’s store and two triple garages. There is even a staff cottage, with bedroom, bathroom and sitting room.

The property can be found via Zoopla.

The beautiful home is set in more than four acres

Photo: Zoopla

The entrance hall features an impressive imperial staircase

Photo: Zoopla

The house is bright and airy and finished to a high standard

Photo: Zoopla

The perfect setting for fine dining at home

Photo: Zoopla

