Look inside newly-refurbished nine bedroom home that is ‘iconic landmark’ right on the beach

Insurance giant urges drivers to check cover or risk invalidating policy

News you can trust since 1865

The property has a spacious kitchen/breakfast room. SUS-211011-105526004

It comes with extensive walled gardens with a heated swimming pool. SUS-211011-105516004

An impressive 5 bedroom detached house of Edwardian style character is up for sale for £1.3 million. SUS-211011-105426004