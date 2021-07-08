Hampden park groups join forces to protect ‘Princess Diana Garden’

Two groups have come together to preserve the future of the ‘Princess Diana Garden’ in Brassey Parade.

A spokesperson from Hampden Park in Bloom said, “Hampden Park’s ‘Princess Diana Garden’ has, since it’s inception, been a jewel in the crown of the village.”

The group said the pandemic has had a impact on their volunteers’ ability to maintain the park, in particular Bertie Wilmshurst who has looked after the garden for many years.

Members of Hampden Park in Bloom.

In a bid to ensure the garden’s future, members from the group met with trustees of the Hampden Park Community Centre.

Olive Woodall from Hampden Park in Bloom said. “It has been a difficult time for all and the garden is a retreat that people can enjoy.

“We are delighted to link up with the community centre to help protect the garden’s future along with our floral displays that we have provided for many years.”

Community centre trustee Phil Hearn said, “Both our set-ups are run entirely by volunteers for the benefit of the community.

“We welcome this tie up which will allow us to give a support umbrella to Hampden Park in Bloom and its volunteers, allowing them to give the village a colourful display with a garden that all can enjoy.”

The group said they hope to fully reopen the garden soon.