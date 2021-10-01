The Bath House in West Hill Road is Grade II listed and one of the most historic homes in the town. Its past tells stories of a school swimming bath, a church and a glass factory. Completely dilapidated on purchase, the vendors have renovated it into a family property complete with a bowling alley and home cinema.
With a plethora of fine and fun features, exciting entertaining spaces meet comfortable family living all under one roof. It is on the market for £1.5m with Fine and Country estate agents. Full details are on the Zoopla website. All photos by Zoopla. Read more: www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/take-a-look-at-this-stunning-country-house-in-sussex-influenced-by-work-of-a-world-renowned-architect-3399338