Beautiful family home for £3,500,000 is just right for horse lovers
This beautiful eight bedroom house in Crowborough boasts extensive grounds and outstanding equestrian facilities - a dream purchase for horse lovers.
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 12:39 pm
The property, in Chillies Lane, is on the market for a guide price of £3,500,000 and is being sold by estate agent Savills via Zoopla
An impressive family house with a detached cottage and an annexe, the property is privately set within extensive park-like grounds in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
Excellent equestrian facilities include an indoor barn, sand school, paddocks and a horse walker.
