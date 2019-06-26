Get on board a fire engine and see police dog displays at Eastbourne’s 999 emergency services weekend

Eastbourne’s annual 999 emergency services display weekend takes place at the Western Lawns next weekend (Saturday July 6 and Sunday July 7).

This is the 32nd consecutive year this event has taken place in the town, which gives visitors the chance to meet members of the emergency services and get a close look at 999 response vehicles.

There are also a number of demonstrations taking place over the weekend, including displays from firefighters, ambulance crew, police, and the lifeboat and coastguard helicopter.

It’s an opportunity for visitors to get on board a fire engine or ambulance, try out the hoses, see arena displays from the police dogs and a ‘pretend’ sea rescue from the coastguard.

Widely acknowledged as a local favourite, the emergency services weekend is expected to attract thousands of visitors from across Eastbourne, Sussex and beyond.

Agencies taking part are: South East Coast Ambulance Service, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, Sussex Police, British Transport Police, Network Rail, the Royal National Lifeboat Service, HM Coastguard Rescue Service and Eastbourne Safer Partnership.

Representatives from all these organisations will be on hand to offer help, support and advice to members of the public.

Representatives from voluntary rescue groups will also be present this year, as well as contingents from the French National Gendarmerie.

The event runs on the Western Lawns from 11am to 5pm on both the Saturday and the Sunday and entry is free.

For more information about the 999 emergency services weekend, please visit the organisers’ website at www.999display.co.uk or send an email to info@999display.co.uk

The event is organised by Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, South East Coast Ambulance Service, Maritime and Coastguard Agency, RNLI and is supported by Eastbourne Borough Council.