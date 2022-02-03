Valentine’s Day Eastbourne: Here’s 12 of the most romantic restaurants in town to book now

From Italian and Thai to steak houses and an American diner, there is something for all tastes on this list – including gourmet cuisine if you are looking to push the boat out this year.

These restaurants all come within the top 20 most romantic restaurants in town, according to Trip Advisor. You just need to hurry up and book the table!

Looking to make a change this year? Ignite is running one of its light trails through some beautiful Sussex gardens and it has a romantic theme. Click here to find out more.

1. Skylark, Grove Road, serves an ever-changing locally produced seasonal menu. It's Valentine's Day set four-course menu includes and glass of fizz, Sussex lamb and pan-seared scallops to nmae a few.

2. Rosetto, Carlisle Road, serves authentic Italian food in a relaxing family friendly atmosphere

3. Solo Pasta, Cornfield Road, is a compact restaurant and serves pasta, risotto, classic Italian dishes and seafood.

4. Anema e Core, at the seafront end of Terminus Road, is a relaxed Italian serving classic dishes from pasta to salad, sandwiches, wine and desserts.