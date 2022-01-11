Free coffee voucher at Eastbourne cafes for Samaritans Brew Monday
Cafes across the town are supporting the Samaritans’ Brew Monday awareness event and offering a buy one get one free offer.
Brew Monday is the charity’s spin on Blue Monday, billed as being the most depressing day of the year, and is encouraging people to get together and lend a listening ear this Monday (January 17).
Samaritans urge friends to put down their phones and take time out of their day to listen.
Spending time with friends and family and talking about our problems gives us a boost and can help our mental health in January, and indeed at any time of the year.
To take advantage and enjoy a free cuppa, buy the Eastbourne Herald on Friday (January 14) and cut it out to any one of these participating cafes on Monday (January 17). Terms and conditions can be found on the voucher.
Beths Kitchen and Cakery - Sutton Park Road, Seaford - @bethskitchenandcakery
Newhaven & Seaford Sailing Club - Marine Parade, Seaford - @TheGalleySeaford
Salts Cafe - 14 Marine Parade, Seaford
Gateway Café - Piddinghoe Avenue, Peacehaven - @PapachinosPeacehaven
West Quay Café - Unit 5 Villandry, West Quay, Newhaven - @westquaycafenewhaven
Steamworks - Cafe Unit, Seaford Station, Station Approach, Seaford - @SteamworksSeaford
Hikers Rest - Village Green Lane, East Dean - @HikersRestEastDean
Shades - Beacon Centre, Eastbourne
Coffee Republic - 69 Terminus Road, Eastbourne - @CoffeeRepublicEastbourne
Beanzz Coffee & Kitchen - 39 Grove Road, Eastbourne - @beanzz.coffee
Urban Ground - 2a Bolton Road, Eastbourne - @UrbanGroundEB
Cafe Aroma - 54 Ocklynge Road, Eastbourne - @cafe-aroma
DQ Terrace Bar & Cafe - Welcome Building, Compton St, Eastbourne - @DQTerraceBarCafe
Sharnfold Farm Cafe - Sharnfold Farm, Hailsham Road, Stone Cross, Eastbourne - @sharnfoldfarm
Geo’s Coffee House - The Old Bakery, Gardener Street, Herstmonceux - @geoscoffeehouse
Denton Island Community Centre, Denton Island, BN9 9BA (Open Mon, Wed and Fri 9-5.) - www.sussexcommunity.org.uk