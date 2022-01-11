Free coffee voucher at Eastbourne cafes for Samaritans Brew Monday

Buy one get one free offer at cafes around Eastbourne and the surrounding areas

Brew Monday is the charity’s spin on Blue Monday, billed as being the most depressing day of the year, and is encouraging people to get together and lend a listening ear this Monday (January 17).

Samaritans urge friends to put down their phones and take time out of their day to listen.

Spending time with friends and family and talking about our problems gives us a boost and can help our mental health in January, and indeed at any time of the year.

To take advantage and enjoy a free cuppa, buy the Eastbourne Herald on Friday (January 14) and cut it out to any one of these participating cafes on Monday (January 17). Terms and conditions can be found on the voucher.

Beths Kitchen and Cakery - Sutton Park Road, Seaford - @bethskitchenandcakery

Newhaven & Seaford Sailing Club - Marine Parade, Seaford - @TheGalleySeaford

Salts Cafe - 14 Marine Parade, Seaford

Gateway Café - Piddinghoe Avenue, Peacehaven - @PapachinosPeacehaven

West Quay Café - Unit 5 Villandry, West Quay, Newhaven - @westquaycafenewhaven

Steamworks - Cafe Unit, Seaford Station, Station Approach, Seaford - @SteamworksSeaford

Hikers Rest - Village Green Lane, East Dean - @HikersRestEastDean

Shades - Beacon Centre, Eastbourne

Coffee Republic - 69 Terminus Road, Eastbourne - @CoffeeRepublicEastbourne

Beanzz Coffee & Kitchen - 39 Grove Road, Eastbourne - @beanzz.coffee

Urban Ground - 2a Bolton Road, Eastbourne - @UrbanGroundEB

Cafe Aroma - 54 Ocklynge Road, Eastbourne - @cafe-aroma

DQ Terrace Bar & Cafe - Welcome Building, Compton St, Eastbourne - @DQTerraceBarCafe

Sharnfold Farm Cafe - Sharnfold Farm, Hailsham Road, Stone Cross, Eastbourne - @sharnfoldfarm

Geo’s Coffee House - The Old Bakery, Gardener Street, Herstmonceux - @geoscoffeehouse