Christmas food reviews: Celebrations McFlurry

Wednesday December 8: Celebrations McFlurry

£0.99 from McDonald’s

Today I tried the Festive McFlurry from McDonald’s. They have paired up with the Mars company too offer a Celebrations-themed McFlurry.

Celebrations McFlurry £0.99 from McDonald’s. SUS-210812-153555001

The soft ice cream is swirled with Maltesers clusters, Galaxy chocolate drops, Caramel pieces, Mars Chewy pieces and Twix biscuits, topped with a milk chocolate sauce.

After trying the Festive Pie last week, my expectations were not particularly high.

I had been disappointed with how un-Christmassy it felt, and I feared that the festive McFlurry would suffer from the same lack of spirit.

I am happy to say that this soft ice cream is much better. It tastes delicious and does have a festive tinge.

What makes it effective is all the Celebrations swirled together. Rather than just tasting like chocolate, it somehow transcends that.

I would recommend anyone looking to get a teaser taste of the big day to check it out. It reminded me of sitting of the sofa watching the EastEnders Christmas special whilst tucking into a tin of Celebrations.