Christmas food reviews: Celebrations McFlurry
On the weekdays from December 1-23 the Eastbourne team will be trying out what the shops have to offer for the festive period. From Christmas crisps to pizzas and soups, we can try out what’s out there.
Wednesday December 8: Celebrations McFlurry
£0.99 from McDonald’s
Today I tried the Festive McFlurry from McDonald’s. They have paired up with the Mars company too offer a Celebrations-themed McFlurry.
The soft ice cream is swirled with Maltesers clusters, Galaxy chocolate drops, Caramel pieces, Mars Chewy pieces and Twix biscuits, topped with a milk chocolate sauce.
After trying the Festive Pie last week, my expectations were not particularly high.
I had been disappointed with how un-Christmassy it felt, and I feared that the festive McFlurry would suffer from the same lack of spirit.
I am happy to say that this soft ice cream is much better. It tastes delicious and does have a festive tinge.
What makes it effective is all the Celebrations swirled together. Rather than just tasting like chocolate, it somehow transcends that.
I would recommend anyone looking to get a teaser taste of the big day to check it out. It reminded me of sitting of the sofa watching the EastEnders Christmas special whilst tucking into a tin of Celebrations.
8/10